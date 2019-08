A staple of the New York City club scene in the 90’s, Brooklyn Funk Essentials are back with new music! Stay Good drops September 20th and British dance diva Alison Limerick is now the lead vocalist. Previously written for a Frankie Knuckles album in 1995, this version features an 80’s disco vibe with lyrics updated to reference the Black Lives Matter movement. Check out “Watcha Want From Me”…

