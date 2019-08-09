You may have seen the trailers for the new film, Blinded By the Light, a Bruce Springsteen-inspired story of a Pakistani teenager coming of age in 1980’s Britain. It’s not a new song from The Boss– it’s one he actually wrote in 2001 for his eldest son, in the hopes it would make it into Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. That was not to be, but now it’s here in another movie for us to enjoy! Give a listen to “I’ll Stand By You”…

Here’s the film’s trailer, which is pretty good, too!

