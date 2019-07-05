Buck the Taxidermist, the brainchild of Lexington’s Kyle Ayres, returns with a hauntingly beautiful new song! Caledonia was written, recorded and mixed by Kyle, with additional vocals and keys by Samantha Ayres. Kyle describes the song this way: “I started recording this song as demo without any intention of it being released with the squeaky chair noises and dog collars. The more it evolved the more I came to a peace that a song about our honeymoon in Scotland should include pieces of our home in Lexington and that can be felt. I started replacing vocal takes with better ones but pretty much left most of the hospitable noise.” WFPK is pleased to premiere Caledonia, the latest song from Buck the Taxidermist! Enjoy!

