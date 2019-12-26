In October the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Honors were held and this Saturday ACL will showcase some impressive highlights from the celebration! Inductees included Buddy Guy, Lyle Lovett and Shawn Colvin, while performers also include Bruce Hornsby, Robert Earl Keen, Jimmie Vaughan, Edie Brickell, Jackson Browne and others. Joining inductee Buddy Guy on the classic tune “I Just Want To Make Love To You” is Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, whom WFPK is proud to present at Headliners Music Hall March 14th!

