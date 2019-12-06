Today marks the 25th anniversary of Bus’s debut LP, Sixteen Stone. Gavin Rossdale rang Kyle Meredith up to discuss the band’s team up with Keanu Reeves and John Wick 3 soundtrack, especially how the lead single “Bullet Holes” traces back to their debut record’s songs “The Bomb” and “Testosterone,” what it was like to open and befriend David Bowie while singing about him every night in “Everything Zen,” as well as a dive back into The Science of Things for it’s 20th anniversary. Want a new album? That’s on the way, too, and Gavin has the details.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the classics below.