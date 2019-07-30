Bush’s Gavin Rossdale rings Kyle Meredith up to discuss the band’s team up with Keanu Reeves and John Wick 3 soundtrack, especially how the lead single “Bullet Holes” traces back to Sixteen Stone‘s “The Bomb” and “Testosterone”. Speaking of that debut LP, the two consider it’s 25th anniversary and opening for David Bowie while singing about him every night in “Everything Zen,” as well as a dive back into The Science of Things for its 20th anniversary. Want a new album? That’s on the way, too, and Gavin has the details.

Listen to the interview above and check out the tracks below!