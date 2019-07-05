We’re thrilled to premiere the latest song from C2 & The Brothers Reed! The Lexington-based rock & soul outfit have delivered the powerful new tune, Mollie. It’s a slow building song that ends as a total rocker. It’s from their new EP and was produced by Grammy Award-winners Al Sutton and Marlon Young (Greta Van Fleet, Bob Seger, Kid Rock) at Rustbelt Studios in Detroit.

We’re looking forward to C2 & The Brothers Reed joining us for another great Waterfront Wednesday, August 28 appearing with John Paul White and Devon Gilfillian!

Enjoy!

