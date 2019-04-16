The Roots guitarist, “Captain” Kirk Douglas, gave Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss his solo debut as Hundred Watt Heart and the road that got him there. That includes songs about his life in The Tonight Show and being part of one of hip hop’s greatest groups. Douglas also talks about the fine line between hero and human, especially when it comes to artists like Prince and David Bowie, and drops an update on the upcoming album from The Roots.

Listen to the interview above and then check out “I Used To Be In the Circus” below:

