Calpurnia, featuring Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things and IT fame, recently dropped a new standalone single, “Cell,” and gave Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss it’s origins, ties to bands like The Velvet Underground, Iggy Pop, and White Reaper, what their plans are for a full length album, graduation, and their upcoming summer shows, which includes a stop in Louisville at Forecastle Festival.

Listen to the interview above and check out the video below!