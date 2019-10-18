“Honey.” is a Samba/Indie Pop song that Louisville based artist Casey Powell not only wrote and arranged, but he recorded, mixed and mastered the track in addition to playing the drums, bass, guitar, keyboard and singing. While recording the song, Casey realized that the song would work better as a duet and brought Zlynn Harris in to sing harmonies and trade melodies. Casey also orchestrated a small ensemble of string players to help liven up the track. The ensemble consisted of Violinist’s Trenton Smith and Kojin Tashiro, and Louisvilles own cellist, Ben Sollee. “Honey.” is centered around being mutually in love and yearning for the company of your loved one. The song is also the second single released off of Casey Powell’s unreleased debut album entitled “Auxygen I : The Gold Opus” set to be released Spring 2020.