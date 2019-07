Here’s a song for parents of young children! Caspar Babypants is the brainchild of former The Presidents of the United States of America frontman Chris Ballew, who has been writing and performing quirky tunes to entertain children for the last decade! Now he has shared an ode to the picky eater in your family called “Noodles and Butter”…

