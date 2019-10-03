Joshua Karpeh, aka Cautious Clay, draws his name from Louisville’s most famous resident, the inimitable Muhammad Ali. Yet Joshua describes himself as the inverse of Ali, whom he calls larger than life. “I feel like I want to be the greatest, or I am the greatest, but I just do it in a different way,” he told WFPK’s Kyle Meredith before his Tiny House Session. “It’s almost like the inverse of maybe what he was, because he was obviously a huge personality type.” By contrast, Cautious Clay’s music is subdued, with silky smooth vocals reminiscent of Seal over slick R&B beats. You can hear for yourself when you watch Cautious Clay’s Tiny House Session, here exclusively on WFPK.