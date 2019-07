There was already a tremendous buzz surrounding the release of Chance the Rapper‘s debut album, The Big Day, not the least of which being the eclectic list of collaborators, from Justin Vernon of Bon Iver to Randy Newman. But it’s Death Cab For Cutie‘s Ben Gibbard lending his vocals to the second track on the album, the nostalgic “Do You Remember”, which features the rest of DCFC as well…

