Charli XCX‘s forthcoming album Charli, will feature collaborations with Lizzo, Haim, Big Freedia, and as you can see and hear below, Heloise Letissier of Christine and the Queens. Sharing their mutual anxiety and insecurities over a thumping dance beat, it all plays out in a decidedly sexy video. Check out “Gone”… (LANGUAGE NSFW)

