In 1969 the stellar, award-winning debut album by Chicago was released, and now Chicago Transit Authority is getting a special 50th anniversary remix. Available on CD and 2-LP, 180-gram vinyl editions, as well as a limited-edition, numbered version of the 2 LP set on gold vinyl available exclusively through Rhino.com. Rhino says the remix will “bring out new colors in the classic recording”. See if you agree when you listen to this remix of “Beginnings”…

