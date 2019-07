Chris Robinson gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss his latest album with the Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Servants of the Sun, how recording in the summer, a divorce, and new relationship had a big affect on his writing. We also hear about putting the band on hiatus after losing a member and a possible solo album in the meantime. Afterward, we head back to ‘94 and ‘99 for The Black Crowe album’s Amorica and By Your Side.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below: