Chris’s Vault features a song and story every Monday afternoon at 3:30 with Chris Anger of The Louisville Improvisors. Chris grew up with not only a deep love of music but a dad, Harry Anger, who was a heavy hitter in the music industry who worked with labels such as RCA, Polygram, and Motown. Chris amassed a huge record collection over the years (hence the Vault!) and has seen thousands of concerts and shows. We always enjoy his stories and the songs he picks for us. This one is about seeing one of his faves who wrote songs for Waylon Jennings and others, Billy Joe Shaver. You can also hear the song “Ride Me Easy” below.