Today on Chris’s Vault we went to a Tower Records Store in Berkeley, CA. where the boss wasn’t very nice and the co-workers were mean. One good thing, however, was when certain celebrities would drop by on their days off. Ramblin’ Jack Elliott actually came a’lookin for his own records to make sure they were in stock. John Fogerty and Pat Metheny also make appearances.
Blog
August 26, 2019
Laura is the WFPK Assistant Program Director and afternoon host.
