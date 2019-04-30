Back in the day in Oakland, CA, there was a young fellow named Chris Anger who would partake of the legendary malt liquor called Champale. He liked to drink it when listening to live blues at Eli’s Mile High Club. Chris played for us a cut from the former owners of the club, Troyce Key and J.J. Malone, their version of “Flip, Flop, and Fly” by Big Joe Turner. We talked about Champale and the Blues Bus and the old club in this edition of Chris’s Vault.

