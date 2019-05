Chrissie Hynde is taking a break from The Pretenders to do a solo covers album, called Valve Bone Woe. The LP, due September 6th, features covers of classic tunes by the likes of Brian Wilson, Frank Sinatra, John Coltrane— even former romantic partner, Ray Davies. Here she shares her take on The Beach Boys‘ “Caroline, No”…

