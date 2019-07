Pretenders fans might have been surprised to hear frontwoman Chrissie Hynde would be releasing an album of jazz covers in September called Valve Bone Woe, but on this particular track– originally made famous by the late jazz singer, Nancy Wilson— her distinctive voice melds seamlessly with this standard and makes it her own. Give a listen to “How Glad I Am”…

