You may remember this Ray Davies song from the 1967 Kinks album, Something Else, but now Chrissie Hynde has replaced their bossa nova take with one that fits the tone of her new jazz album, Valve Bone Woe, which comes out September 6th. Check out her version of “No Return”…

You might want to hear the original Kinks version, too…

