Cigarettes After Sex will release their sophomore album Cry October 25th! While the LP was recorded “during night time sessions in a mansion on the Spanish island of Mallorca,” frontman Greg Gonzalez says their latest single was was “inspired by the overwhelming beauty I felt watching an endless sunset on a secluded beach in Latvia one summer night.” Give a listen to the aptly named “Heavenly”…

