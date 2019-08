City and Colour (aka Dallas Green) returns with a new album October 4th called A Pill for Loneliness. Of the album Green says, “I wrote a lot of dark songs and wrapped them in the most beautiful sounds we could find. There are personal connotations, but they’re also relatable. I’m thankful for the opportunity to create.” Here is one of those beautiful sounds, “Living In Lightning”…

