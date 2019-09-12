“Finding something good to say, it’s harder than saying something angry” said Cold War Kids frontman Nathan Willet about his songwriting from the air-conditioned comfort of the WFPK Tiny House. We at WFPK find it all too easy to find good things to say about Cold War Kids, who after their blazing hot set on the Forecastle Festival main stage paid a visit to the WFPK Tiny House studio to perform for our digital audience. Willet, along with keyboard player Matthew Schultz, performed a stirring rendition of their 2017 single “Can We Hang On?” and we haven’t been able to get it out of our head ever since! Check out their performance in the video below, and be sure to subscribe to the WFPK YouTube channel to be the first to know about new Tiny House Sessions and other exclusive performances!