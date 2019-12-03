Two compelling new covers this week! First, Coldplay performed a set at the BBC studio Maida Vale, which focused primarily on songs from their latest album Everyday Life, but also offered a surprise version of Crystal Waters‘ 1991 song, “Gypsy Woman (She’s Homeless)”…

Meanwhile HAIM paid a visit to BBC Radio 1’s Chillest Show With Paul Taggart to perform a couple of songs for their Piano Series, including this tune from Robyn‘s debut album, “Show Me Love”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream