Collective Soul’s E Roland rang Kyle Meredith to discuss Blood, an album that Roland calls part one of two, and its socially reflective themes. The release lines up with their 25th anniversary, so it’s back to 1994 where we hear about how Hints, Allegations, and Things Left Unsaid were meant to be demos but shot the band to stardom, even landing them on the Woodstock ’94 stage, where Roland tells us he wrote their future hit “Gel” on that very stage. ’99’s Dosage is also a topic as it turned 20 this year, featuring the single “Heavy” and a pair of classics that ended up on famous soundtracks – “Run” on Varsity Blues and “Tremble For My Beloved” a decade later on Twilight.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!