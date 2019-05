Conor Oberst & Phoebe Bridgers, together better known as the Better Oblivion Community Center, jumped on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss their debut LP, stave diving, covering “Shallow” from A Star Is Born, and eventually having enough albums for a Greatest Hits. On the more serious side, the three also talk about how themes of alienation and solitude pain this record, and how they’ve made each other better musicians.

Listen to the interview and then check out “Dylan Thomas” below!