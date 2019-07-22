September 13th Corb Lund will release a new EP of covers called Cover Your Tracks. On it Lund brings his own interpretation to songs made famous by everyone from AC/DC to Marty Robbins. On this Shel Silverstein tune that was a hit for Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show in 1972, Lund recruits friend and frequent collaborator Hayes Carll to join in and bring the honky tonk to this classic rock staple! Give a listen to “The Cover of the Rolling Stone”…

