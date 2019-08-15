This year marks the final tour for Creedence Clearwater Revisited and CCR’s bassist, Stu Cook, calls up Kyle Meredith to talk about what it’s been like having a 2nd life with the Creedence Clearwater Revival songs for the last 25 years and why it’s time to put it to rest. We also hear about their association with The Big Lebowski and Stephen King, the 50th anniversary of Woodstock ’69 and what that show as like for them, and the pair of Roky Erickson records that Stu produced in the 80s.

Listen to the interview above and check out the details below.