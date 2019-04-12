by cd kaplan

As is often the case with fables meant for viewing by children, there is good and there is evil in this remake of the Disney classic about an elephant who, thanks to really big ears, can fly.

Small struggling circus with a band of lovable performers gets bought out by evil rich fellow, who wants to cash in on the uniqueness of an elephant who can take to the air.

Darkness ensues.

Which is a given, since the folks that now run Disney have handed the reins to this remake over to the ever peculiar Tim Burton.

But this is Disney, still, even though Uncle Walt is no longer around, so peace and happiness and light prevail.

