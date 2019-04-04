by cd kaplan

Oh that I didn’t plan ahead, failed to remember it’s spring break, so flicks that kids would go see — “Dumbo” and “Us” — were sold out.

So, my first two choices down, against my better judgement, I went to see Mathew McConaughey in “The Beach Bum.”

In which he plays an alcoholic, drug-addicted ne’er do well, a fellow with little, if any, redeeming social value, married to Isla Fisher’s character, who is rich and indulgent.

The movie is a slice of the character’s life.

Director Harvey Korine made a sensible choice, tapping McConaughey to play this disagreeable character. Whom you may wish to spend some time with. I did not.

That casting choice, frankly, is the only praise I can offer of this movie.

