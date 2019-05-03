by cd kaplan

It is the 20th anniversary of the iconic, some would call it the best TV series, “The Sopranos.”

So, resident critic c d kaplan decided to watch it end to end . . . for the first time . . . ever. And to provide his critique.

Though he doesn’t claim any revealing new insights, he does offer a fresh perspective in hindsight about the tale of the First Family of the Jersey mob, his gang of felonious acolytes, their inner rivalries and those with their brethren across the river in NYC.

kaplan also weighs in on the controversial ending to the series, which still has some fans grumbling, when the topic comes up.

TO HEAR FULL REVIEW, CLICK LINK ABOVE!