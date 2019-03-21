by cd kaplan

What could be more relevant during the country’s nationwide obsession with the NCAA basketball tournament, than a return look at the best film ever made about hoops.

Released a quarter century ago, the documentary “Hoop Dreams” follows the recruitment of two young phenoms in Chicago from their early teens through high school.

It is, as we are wont to say, as relevant and accurate a portrayal of the culture today, as it was when released in 1994.

The viewers get to know Arthur Agee and William Gates and their families intimately. Not only their hopes, but the reality of their daily lives and sacrifices attendant to their dreams.

Still available online for streaming, it is a stellar piece of filmmaking, and the most intimate portrayal of the subject matter ever put to film.

