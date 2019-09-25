Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Let’s face it, Brad Pitt’s a real honest to Cary Grant movie star. Huge. And with the kind of looks and charisma that he can carry a film, even when the screen is mostly his mug for most of the playing time.

In “Ad Astra,” Pitt’s an astronaut called upon to head into deep space to send a message to his pop, Tommy Lee Jones, also an astronaut. Seems Jones was sent on a mission 16 years before, and though many thought him to be dead, Space Control believes he’s gone rogue.

So, what we really have here is yet another take on Joseph Conrad’s “Heart of Darkness.” You know, like “Apocalypse Now.” This one’s in outer space instead of Vietnam.

It’s a compelling bit of cinema, even if not as intellectually fascinating as the filmmakers would hope.

For more in depth detail and analysis, listen to the podcast above.

