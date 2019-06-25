Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Ali Wong — a seriously funny Vietnamese/ Chinese/ American comedian — and Randall Park — a truly funny comedic actor of Korean descent — are best friend next door neighbors as kids through high school.

They lose contact.

She becomes a nationally renown celebrity chef.

He continues to live at home, play in the same bar band with the same guys as back when, and works in the HVAC business with his widowed father.

They connect again when she moves back to San Francisco to open a restaurant.

They eventually connect, at least somewhat. This is, after all, a romantic comedy. Duh.

And their relationship plays out as you figure it would, given the similarities to the standard for such fare, “When Harry Met Sally.”

Though far from awful, the film unfortunately doesn’t work out as well as one might hope.

To find out why, listen to the podcast above.

