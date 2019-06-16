Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

After a season long tease, we came to learn in the final episode of Season 1 of this gorgeously filmed HBO mini series who died and how.

For some, that might have been enough.

But the characters so craftily portrayed by Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz are worth a further look. How does the rich, somewhat isolated community deal with the “Monterey Five” in the aftermath of Kidman’s hubby’s demise? How does the incident affect the ladies individually and their relationships with each other?

Plus there’s the proverbial fly in the ointment with the additional presence of Meryl Streep, playing the departed’s mother, ostensibly come to help her daughter deal with twin sons. But it’s obvious she has another agenda.

The first episode of S2 indicates that this additional go round of “Big Little Lies” will be worth the endeavor.

For a more in depth view of the redux of “Big Little Lies,” listen to the podcast above.

