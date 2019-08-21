Film Review and podcast by c d kaplan

The bottom line is that, as a movie, “Blinded by the Light,” is simply too saccharine to be considered really good. Treacle reigns.

But, in this case, that’s a totally different matter than whether the film is worth your time or not?

Which it is.

If for nothing else, the based-on-a-true-story movie shares the exuberance of Pakistani youth living a boring dead end life in small town England in the late 80s, whose whole existence changes when he’s turned on to the music of Bruce Springsteen.

It matters not what you think of The Boss. That’s beside the point. Which is that those whose lives have been altered for the good by a song or an album or an artist are the blessed ones. It’s a pleasure to watch that portrayed on the silver screen.

For more details on the movie, listen to the podcast above.

