Film review & podcast by c d kaplan.

Amid the usual early summer crush of action flicks and comic book superheroes, if we’re lucky, there will be an entertaining film or two of substance.

So far this season, we are blessed with the release of “Booksmart,” which is the cut above the norm, Olivia Wilde-directed tale of two besties from high school, who make some insightful realizations on their last day of school.

And it’s not just because the movie’s perspective is that of two young women, instead of the same ol’ same ol’.

Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein are marvelous and carry the entertaining, funny and often illuminating take on those vexing teen years. There’s clever dialog, a couple of amazing scenes and more depth than you might expect from such teen fare.

For details and perspective, listen to the podcast review above.

