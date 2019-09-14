Film Review and podcast by c d kaplan

This engaging small budget comedy is based on a former roomie of writer/ director Paul Downs Colaizzo, who was also named Brittany.

Reaching 30, overweight, unable to find legit work in her chosen field of endeavor, and living with a demeaning roommate, Jillian Bell as Brittany starts running.

And, eventually, along with two supportive training partners, focuses on running the New York City Marathon.

Worthy characterizations in support of the game Ms. Bell are played by Lil Bel Howery, Michaela Watkins and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

For a more in depth analysis and review, listen to the podcast above.

