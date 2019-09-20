Review and podcast by c d kaplan

Ken Burns has become somewhat of an American treasure, given the insight on American history and culture he’s provided through the years. The Vietnam era. Jazz. The Civil War.

Along with co-producer and screenwriter Dayton Duncan, he’s done it again, this time on the history and evolution of country music.

This a brilliant piece of documentary filmmaking.

The series started as it should have with the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers and proceeds through the decades.

The first four two-hour episodes aired on PBS last Sunday through Wednesday evenings. The final four will do so starting this Sunday night. The series can also be streamed at pbs.org through the middle of October.

For a more incisive review at the series, listen to the podcast above.

