Film review and podcast by c d kaplan.

Unfortunately it is all too often the nature of the movie industry these days that really compelling films or ones with extraordinary acting performances are ignored by studios and distributors.

Attentive moviegoers are forced to track them down online. Where, fortunately in this age of Netflix and Amazon Prime, et. al., they can usually be found.

Such is the case with the murder mystery “Destroyer,” in which Nicole Kidman as an addled homicide detective provides one of her great performances.

The film is dark. There really aren’t very many likable characters, including especially Ms. Kidman’s Erin Bell.

But, so intense and well crafted is her portrayal, so somewhat unique the storyline, that it is worth a look at Amazon Prime. (The film never played at a cineplex in Louisville.)

For more details, and reasons to watch, listen to the podcasted review above.

Ready for some music now? Listen at wfpk.org/stream