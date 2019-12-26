Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

As the triumphant capper to Eddie Murphy’s 2019 rejuvenation tour, we saw him return to SNL as host the other night, hauling out again for our bemusement many of the characters we loved from his time as a regular there.

The other part of this reaffirmation of his comedic personality is this starring turn as real life 70s Blaxploitation star Rudy Ray Moore.

The movie is a pretty much accurate, blemish free rendering of how the peripheral soul singer with aspirations became a record star in the African American communities around the country.

Then turned that into more “acclaim,” at least wealth and fame, as the bad ass character Dolemite on the silver screen.

So, yes, the film is the story of Moore, but is also about cinematic Eddie Murphy in full flower.

