Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

Leon Vitali is a most interesting fellow, a British actor of consequence who appeared prominently in Stanley Kubrick’s “Barry Lyndon.” Who afterward gave up his thespian career to give his life and efforts to the whims of auteur Kubrick.

So, this documentary not only provides a behind the scenes look into the making of Kubrick’s last three films, it explores the director’s personality and that of Vitali who became an integral, frankly subservient component of Kubrick’s process.

“Filmworker” is available for streaming at Netflix and Amazon Prime.

