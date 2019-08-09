Review and podcast by c d kaplan

Just how quirky and outside the norm is Season 2 of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s excellent TV series “Fleabag?”

Well the lead character’s tryst with a priest in a confessional isn’t the most shocking moment.

So much for “spoilers.”

What intrigued me more was Ms. Waller-Bridge’s breaking of the fourth wall. An ongoing affectation is that her character continually turns to us the audience, and shares private stuff. As if we are her one and only true friend and confidant.

In lesser hands, this might have gotten trying, even off-putting.

But it works, and pulls us in to care about a character, who frankly is more than a might disagreeable.

The widely heralded series is available on Amazon Prime.

