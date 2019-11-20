Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

What we have hear is a well acted, well crafted, intended for a mainstream audience, niche film about the peculiarity that was the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans.

If you don’t even know what that is, then you might consider spending your cinematic allowance elsewhere.

Unless, that is, you really like Matt Damon, who here plays car designer/ maker Carroll Shelby, and Christian Bale, who takes a turn as Ken Miles, noteworthy car driver of that day.

This is a story about what happened when Ford Motor Company tried to change its image from stodgy to hip, by developing a race car that would win that heralded car race of the day.

For more details to help you decide whether to venture into the theater for this movie, listen to the podcast above.

