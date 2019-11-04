Film Review and podcast by c d kaplan

Jojo is an erstwhile, but confused member of Hitler’s youth during the waning days of the Third Reich.

His imaginary confidant and friend is none other than the Fuhrer himself, portrayed by Taika Waititi, the director.

One supposes said director is attempting to invoke some humor, some compassion, while still underscoring the horrors of Germany under Hitler.

What one sees on the screen is an incoherent mess.

Attempting to create beyond the bounds of propriety politically incorrect humor is always fraught with peril.

Waititi doesn’t come close to hitting the mark.

For details and observations about the movie, listen to the podcast above.

Ready for some great music? wfpk.org/stream