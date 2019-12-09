Film Review and podcast by c d kaplan

There was Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes.

Then came Agatha Christie’s Mrs. Marple and Hercule Poirot.

And now we have Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig’s oh so entertaining private investigator with a hilarious southern accent of dubious origin.

A patriarch author has been discovered with his throat slit, the morning after the family has gathered in his manor for his 85th birthday.

Was it suicide? Was it murder? If so, whodunit?

From such queries, murder mysteries are born.

“Knives Out” is an engaging modernization of the wise inquirer figuring out whodunit, while all the suspects are gathered.

For more insight, listen to the podcast above.

