Film review and podcast by c d kaplan

There are of course sadder tales than Linda Ronstadt’s of musical careers — and lives — being cut short.

But the reality that Ronstadt’s incredible musical chops have been rendered noteless by her Parkinson’s Disease is truly lamentable.

During the 70s and 80s, she was the Queen of the Hop. With her certifiably transcendent voice, her intelligence, and personality.

This documentary sets it all out in a relatively pro forma manner. The filmmakers have wisely included lots of footage of Ms. Ronstadt in performance, during all of the several periods in her professional life.

For a more detailed analysis why music fans should see this film, listen to the podcast above.

