by cd kaplan

So, yeah, there were plenty of reasons I was anticipating this romantic comedy.

Seth Rogen plays a writer out of work, who connects with the woman who babysat for him when he was a kid. She happens to be Secretary of State, and running for President.

And, most important, Charlize Theron. Be still my beating heart.

That the actors connect on screen is always a good thing. That the plot line is not totally farfetched adds to the enjoyment factor.

That those in support are more than simply adornments adds to the pleasure. Kudos to Bob Odenkirk, who is off the charts deadpan marvelous as the sitting president.

I was preprogrammed to enjoy this film. And am pleased to advise I did. Nothing groundbreaking here, but “Long Shot” was a more than pleasant afternoon at the cineplex.

